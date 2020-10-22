To the editor:
Send in the Marine! Tyler Kistner is running for Congress and here are some reasons why you should vote for him. He fights to win! Who will he fight to protect? Innocent lives, including those of vulnerable unborn babies. Tyler is unashamedly pro-life. Who else will he fight for? Innocent citizens who are victims of lawlessness of any kind: violence, looting, arson and anarchy. Tyler defends those who serve honorably in law enforcement. Without law and order, peace and prosperity cannot flourish. How will he fight for economic growth? Tyler is against new taxes, which will help small businesses, farmers, families and seniors. More money in our paychecks allows us to provide for our own needs and be more independent from government. What else does he fight for? Tyler fights for the American dream. He has fought to uphold the Constitution of the United States overseas under dangerous and difficult circumstances. Tyler has proven he is willing to fight for what he believes in, even in the direst of circumstances. Tyler will fight for term limits for career politicians in Congress. Now is the time to meet your new congressional candidate at one of his many events. With a current election date of Nov. 3 back on the table, make sure to keep an eye on the voting timeline. Every vote matters. It is time for a change in the 2nd Congressional District. Send in the Marine! Vote for Tyler Kistner!
Davina Johnson
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.