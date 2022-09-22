Dakota County Board races may not get flashy news coverage, but it’s at the county level where important decisions are made that directly impact our quality of life. Results from a recent Dakota County residential survey showed we ranked first among peer counties nationally in five key areas – economic health of the county, managing tax dollars, quality of libraries, providing information to residents and acting in the best interests of the community.
To retain those rankings, our county needs smart commissioners who can identify and deal with immediate needs as well as develop long-range plans. They need to address issues fairly in serving the majority of residents without losing sight of under-represented groups. At times they must act quickly; other times they need to be slow and deliberate. We expect them to be problem solvers, creative thinkers, bridge-builders, collaborative players, hard workers and good listeners.
Seema Maddali, candidate for County Board District 4, has all these qualifications – and more. Her work as an emergency room physician as well as professional certification in palliative and hospice care is a testament to her ability to adapt to a broad range of needs, situations and challenges.
See for yourselves how immensely qualified Seema Maddali is and how thoroughly she has researched the issues facing Dakota County. Check out the St. Paul Area Chamber’s East Metro Voter Guide or her website online.
I urge residents of District 4 to cast their votes for Seema Maddali for Dakota County commissioner.
