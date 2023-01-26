Let me clarify some points raised in a recent letter to this publication regarding Medicare.
The writer touts the benefits of Medicare Advantage vs. traditional Medicare. It is important to note that Medicare Advantage Plans are PPO or HMO plans funded by Medicare of behalf of the insured. They are not Medicare but may have benefits beyond Medicare. Such plans are not the panacea they may appear to be.
They are often fraught with issues such as co-pays, deductibles, large out of pocket expense charges, and the need for referrals. Also the insured is limited to specific network participants.
I strongly recommend that those retiring or otherwise faced with the choice between traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan seek the counsel of a qualified independent agent who can properly assess your specific needs and recommend the best option for your medical situation. In my case, an Advantage plan was best for my wife, but due to my health condition Medicare was optimal.
Not all Advantage Plans are the same, and do not fall for plans hawked by “celebrities” on TV commercials. Also be aware that there may be restrictions on Medigap enrollment (that covers the 20% of medical not covered by Part B) should one decide to leave an Advantage plan and switch to Medicare.
