The Second Amendment needs to be treated equally to all the other amendments. In Minnesota, to buy a handgun, or an “assault rifle” (made-up term) residents must get permission from the government two times. First, one must get permission from the state for a permit to acquire or a permit to carry. To get a permit to acquire one must apply to a local police department. To get a permit to carry one must apply to a county sheriff.
Second, after receiving state permits, a person must fill out a federal government form to get permission from the federal government to purchase a firearm (to include hunting firearms). So, people must get permission from the government at least once, possibly twice, to exercise one of the rights as a citizen of the U.S. Two other musts to exercise the Second Amendment: If a retailer wants to open a firearm store, the person must get permission from the federal government by getting a federal firearms license, and those who want to get your firearms fixed must take it to a person who has an FFL from the federal government.
Let’s apply the same methodology to exercising the First Amendment right to free speech. To exercise the First Amendment right to free speech with a cellphone or laptop a person will have to go to a store that had to get special permission from the government (beyond the permission to own a business) to sell cellphones and laptops. To further the analogy, then the consumer must get permission from the government two times to buy the cellphone or laptop. To buy a desktop computer, a person will need to get permission from the government. Then, if the computer needs repairs, a person must go to a store that has permission from the government to fix computers.
We would never put up with this treatment of the First Amendment. Why should we put up with the treatment of any amendment this way?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.