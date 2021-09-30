To the editor:
Whether one has kids in the schools or not, there is an important District 194 School Board election coming. A vote for Cinta Schmitz is a vote toward giving a voice back to the parents, taking politics out of our schools and helping our kids.
As parents, we need more of a voice when it comes to the education of our kids. I’m proud to be a part of District 194. My kids love their school and their teachers. My wife is a teacher, as is my brother and several others in my family. I have an immense respect for what teachers do and for all those, like the School Board, who invest time with the intent of making things better for our kids.
However, there is more than one way to achieve that end. I stand with Cinta in believing parents need to have a bigger voice when it comes to curriculum and policy decisions that affect our children, specifically regarding things like the incorporation of Critical Race Theory into the curriculum, the insertion of political ideology into the classroom, i.e. Black Lives Matter, or any policy, outside of federal or state law, regarding the personal health choices of the families, specifically related to COVID-19.
Those who have raised kids know they’re born believing the difference of our skin color is no different than our eye color, until adults make it complicated. Cinta comes from a multi-cultural family. Her father fled the Philippines to seek a better life in the U.S., our country that was founded on “We the People” in the spirit of civil liberties. We can certainly do better, I simply don’t believe we need to knock it all down and start from scratch. We need to work to better understand each other’s points of view, and I believe we can do so without politicizing education or sacrificing the freedom of individual parents to be a part of our kids’ learning environment.
Be excellent to each other. We all have a whole lot more that unites us than divides us!
Paul Kellum
Lakeville
