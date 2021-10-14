To the editor:
Wonder why there are so many yard signs for Cinta Schmitz? It’s because Cinta is the candidate for District 194 School Board who is supported by so many families. Cinta understands that many parents have experienced being shut out of the discussion in School Board meetings for the past 20 months. She has four children and is greatly concerned for their educational future. Cinta understands the concerns of families who have children with special needs, and the concerns of families with children who are biracial, because her adopted daughter has profound learning disabilities and is biracial. But ultimately, I think all parents want the same thing for their children: to have them receive the best education possible. Parents don’t want politics in the classroom. Those who agree should vote for Cinta Schmitz for the District 194 School Board.
Mary Bochek
Lakeville
