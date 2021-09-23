To the editor:
On Nov. 2, 2021, the Lakeville Area School District community will vote for one open position on School Board. I encourage each resident to exercise the right and privilege to vote, even if they may not have children or grandchildren in the district or especially if they have never voted in a School Board election. Local elections not only affect our children in the here and now, they inevitably will help shape our future leaders.
As a longtime Lakeville resident, former teacher, parent of four Lakeville North graduates, and one who has volunteered many hours in our Lakeville schools, I whole-heartedly support Cinta Schmitz for District 194 School Board.
One strong indicator of student success is that of parent involvement. Cinta is tirelessly involved in each of her four children’s education through public schools, homeschool and charter school experiences. As her children’s most vested stakeholder, Cinta advocates for not only her kids, but also our community’s kids. Her leadership has encouraged and supported other parents to do the same. Cinta will strive to form policy to provide all of Lakeville’s learners with the tools necessary to be successful in their unique journeys. Cinta is determined to simply make Lakeville’s students’ academic development the number one priority in our schools. She will be accessible to her constituents. Cinta is a strong, principled woman so people can count on her to have difficult, yet respectful conversations. In addition, I trust Cinta’s financial judgment; balancing community wants and needs with fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability to Lakeville’s taxpayers.
I encourage District 194 residents to vote for Cinta Schmitz on Nov. 2. The Lakeville community is counting on it.
Lucy Mattson
Lakeville
