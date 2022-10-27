I cannot think of a better person then Bree Schindele to represent our Lakeville children and families on the Lakeville Area School Board.
Bree exemplifies genuine care and love for our young people. It has been a great pleasure in raising our families along side each other in this community.
She is a beautiful example of a loving piece to her family and to many, and why it is so important in finding a candidate that embodies all the values that so many of Lakeville families hold dear.
Supporting her means keeping our children and families first and politics aside. She will supply creative ideas and solutions, which will provide a school district we all can feel comfortable in supporting.
In meeting Bree over the last several years her passion to leave this place better than she found it is all the little things she does; from being a wonderful mom/wife, day care provider and involvement in community activities.
In a time where putting our kids first is as important as ever, there is no doubt Bree will be that candidate with every ounce of herself. A vote for Bree is a vote for peace of mind in helping make our schools the best they can be for our children. Our future is with our children and I believe Bree will serve us well as a Lakeville School Board member.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.