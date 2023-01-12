This holiday season included a gift that nobody wanted – a bomb cyclone. The scientific definition for that label means “unusually rapid increase in intensity.” Many people died. More than one half million homes were without power. Travel was massively disrupted at one of the busiest times of the year. Some people say that storms like this are just natural. But are they, really?
Droughts, wildfire, megastorms, floods, etc. are happening with increasing frequency and increasing destruction. These naturally occurring phenomena have changed since 1980, by measurable degrees that are scientifically shown to match the greenhouse gasses produced by human activities. Whether the impact is hundreds of billions in property damage, a decline in food production, or political destabilization leading to conflict, the need for corrective action is not about saving polar bears, it’s about saving us! It’s been getting worse for some time, but how is any one person responsible, and what can one person do?
Dr. Katharine Hayhoe has written the book “Saving Us” to show that every individual can play a part in enacting the changes we need to preserve the life-sustaining properties of the only planet where humans can live. She says the most important thing to do is talk about it, and she demonstrates how.
Lakeville Friends of the Environment started on Jan. 12 an online book study of “Saving Us” over five consecutive Thursday evenings. Everyone is welcome to join in. Please visit our website for details.
