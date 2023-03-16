To the editor:
Pharmacy benefits help millions of Americans, including seniors, save money every day on prescription drugs. These savings are critical for our elderly population and should be safeguarded by Minnesota’s lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
Our leaders should oppose legislation like Senate Bill 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, that targets these pharmacy benefits and risks increasing prescription drug costs — at a time when these costs are already too high.
As someone who has worked with seniors every day, I have seen the challenges the aging population has in affording the prescriptions they continually need to stay healthy. Any bill that will increase these costs would have detrimental effects on our most vulnerable population.
Casey Mulligan, Ph.D., an economics professor at the University of Chicago, said during a hearing on this bill that, “just the pharmacy part alone could add to premiums about $10 billion a year in aggregate” if the bill is implemented, talking about health care premiums paid by everyone covered by an insurance plan.
The legislation does nothing to address the cause of high drug prices: big drug companies who set prices, hike prices and keep competitors out of the market by abusing the patent system. I commend both of our senators for standing up to big drug companies and fighting to lower prescription drug prices by stopping their profiteering practices.
We need Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to keep fighting for solutions that hold big drug companies accountable.
And Minnesota seniors need them to oppose legislation like Senate Bill 127 that distracts from that important mission and that would make things worse.
Pamela Larkin
Eagan
