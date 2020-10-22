Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.