To the editor:
The recent unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul and around the nation have brought into focus a heated debate around police reform and the role of law enforcement in our society. This November, I am only supporting candidates for public office who will stand up and say loud and clear that they oppose efforts to defund our police or overall the system in ways that will leave our neighborhoods unsafe and our police unable to help those they are sworn to protect. That’s why I am voting for Sandra Jimenez for state House. Sandra has been clear – she will not defund our police, but will support common sense reform that gets bad actors out of our police departments and still maintain law and order in our streets. Sandra has shown this commitment to this common sense approach during the campaign, and I know she is who we need representing us in St. Paul.
Lewis Kieffer
Apple Valley
