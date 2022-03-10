Every few weeks my friend Toni and I have a sale out of my pole barn in Hampton. We try to provide a safe and clean experience for people looking for something to do outside, and when the weather permits we set up, clean everything and work hard to provide a variety of our treasures as inexpensively as possible.
We make our own signs and have put a tremendous amount of time and money into them. We put them out the night before we open and they are all green and say “Barn Sale” with a rooster pointing the way. We are careful to keep them out of the right of way and many are on our neighbors’ land with their permission. We have connections with the highway department and are careful to stay out of their way. We pick all of them up after every sale. We have had some problems in the past with signs disappearing and have had to replace many of them in the spring. This year we have lost 44 signs. At our last sale someone picked up every sign. We can’t figure out if someone is angry at us, and if so why? Every sign was missing from Farmington through Hampton. The signs disappeared even while the sale was open.
Is it kids playing a prank? We just can’t understand why they were stolen. We are hesitating to make any more signs. The people who come here have called and stopped to see if we plan to have another sale. We aren’t sure we want to replace 45 signs. We filed a police report, and they are on the watch for our signs. They know our signs and were very helpful. We would really like to get our signs back.
If anyone has information about where they might be found, we would be grateful if you would contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and let them know where they are. And if the responsible person is reading this, we really would like to know why?
