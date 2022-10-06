It is truly a privilege to know and endorse Mike Robole as candidate for Dakota County commissioner, District 6. Mike is prepared to contribute on day one with confidence and commitment. Mike has worked over 30 years in a corporate setting in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. He has held positions in the areas of customer service, supply chain, project management and operations. Working in a corporate setting allowed him to sharpen his skills in leadership, collaboration, listening, communicating, and problem solving. Mike is a hard worker who is committed to get the job done. His open, honest and sincere approach often inspires others. People trust Mike and appreciate the passion displayed by him in what he is trying to achieve. As our district continues to grow and change, we need change and Mike Robole is the champion of change we need in a county commissioner.
I’ve witnessed Mike’s courage asking difficult questions and engaging with people who disagree with him. I’ve been inspired by his calm demeanor and positivity while coordinating dialogue and resolving problems. We need a change! We need a courageous, genuine leader. Mike is uniquely positioned to advance unity and lead with modesty from his first day as county commissioner. Please join me in voting for Mike Robole in November.
