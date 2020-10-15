To the editor:
The events of 2020 highlight the importance of all of us as citizens working together in community to solve the problems we face. A wake up call for me this year was recognition that without transparency of what is known and not known, clear leadership to guide response to crises and civil dialogue to explore pros and cons of the various paths before us, chaos and confusion result.
That is why I am supporting Robert Bierman for in House District 57A. I have had the privilege of getting to know Robert over the past two years. His calm and thoughtful demeanor, strong grasp of key issues, willingness to listen to all points of view, and tireless work in public service have strongly impressed me. As a small business owner, he understands the importance of affordable health care for businesses, employees, and the economy. He advocates for common sense public safety measures. He also understands and advocates for clean air and water and clean, sustainable energy for our health and the health of our planet.
These past two years Robert Bierman has demonstrated to us his understanding that governing means making informed choices and engaging in dialogue and compromise. That is why I encourage District 57A residents to vote for Robert Bierman.
Dr. Pat Peschman
Apple Valley
