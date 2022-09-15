Regardless of what you think of Planned Parenthood, state Rep. Ruth Richardson’s recent hiring as CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern Central States is not a good thing for taxpayers.
Richardson’s decision to continue her run for a state office while Planned Parenthood gets close to a million dollars a year from the state is a clear conflict of interest.
In addition to the money it gets from the state for family planning, Planned Parenthood takes more than $700,000 a year from Minnesota taxpayers to do abortions. Polls show the public strongly opposes taxpayers having to pay for abortions, even among those who call themselves pro-choice.
But around the country, Planned Parenthood has been very aggressive in fighting to keep those state-funded abortion dollars. In Indiana recently, the legislature, on behalf of taxpayers, decided the state won’t fund organizations that do abortions.
What did Planned Parenthood do? It sued the state to keep getting taxpayer money, as it has done in several other states. So in a potential lawsuit between Planned Parenthood, the organization Rep. Richardson will be working for, and the state’s taxpayers, for whom Rep. Richardson is also supposed to be working, whose side would she be on?
Rep. Richardson should avoid this clear conflict of interest by either declining the new position or dropping from the race for state representative.
