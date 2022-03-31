I live in Eagan and am a leader in educating the next generation of general dentists, dental hygienists, and dental therapists. I’m writing to thank state Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, for her incredible work this session on dental reform.
I called Reyer up out of the blue a few months ago to ask if she could help us make a difference with dental care for Minnesota’s neediest children. One of the biggest concerns we’ve found is that it’s often children who suffer most when families can’t afford the dental care they need. I don’t think that’s acceptable, especially in Minnesota whether it’s because of the cost, mobility issues, or language or cultural barriers.
Reyer agreed and went to work building into legislation our idea of a community-based dental care pilot project. Her bill would require the state to establish a pilot project to provide dental care in community settings, such as schools, homeless shelters, and group homes.
Her bill was well received in committee and I’m optimistic, thanks to her hard work, that this is the beginning of high-quality patient-centered, dental health services for every Minnesotan.
It is such a pleasure to work with someone who can take a complicated issue, make sense of it, and find solutions that will make a difference in people’s lives. We are lucky to have Liz Reyer representing Eagan in the Minnesota legislature. It’s why I wholeheartedly support her re-election to the House in the new 52A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.