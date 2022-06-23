While I agree with DFL state Rep. Sandy Masin’s comments in the story published June 10 that having a contested race for the new Minnesota 52A House seat is not a good thing, I adamantly disagree with her statement that “it’s my district.”
After holding a seat for so long, legislators can lose sight of the fact that the district belongs to we the people, and that they work for us. State Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, met with delegates to earn their support and upheld her pledge to honor the endorsement process. Unfortunately, although Masin made that same pledge at the endorsing convention, she is choosing to not respect her promise to the delegates of District 52A.
Reyer impressed me with how much she has accomplished in the two years she has served as a Minnesota House representative. She is standing by her calls for equity by respecting all of the amazing work state Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, has accomplished. I am encouraged by Reyer’s courage to speak up on a variety of important issues that impact us all, and for her honesty and integrity.
Masin has had a long record of public service that I thank her for. Yet she chose to not honor the endorsement as she promised she would. Reyer won the DFL endorsement, and I believe representatives have a duty to abide by that endorsement. Masin chose to set up this contested race by going to a primary; Reyer is not the problem.
