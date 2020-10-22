To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Liz Reyer and her campaign for Minnesota House.
A parent of four, Liz has lived in Eagan for over 25 years. She brings 30 years of business and leadership experience to her campaign, 12 of which were at Blue Cross in Eagan. In addition to a B.A. from the University of Minnesota, she has a Master’s Degree in research methodology and public policy from Ohio State University. She has served as an executive coach and writes a business advice column for the Star Tribune.
Hallmarks of the Liz Reyer campaign include concrete steps to address the health and economic challenges that have arisen from the coronavirus. Liz understands that health care tied only to one’s job disappears when the job is no longer there. That’s why she would advocate putting suitable programs and coverage in place to meet the whole spectrum of Minnesota’s health care needs.
Liz also wants to anticipate and mitigate disruptions in our region due to climate change, acknowledging the insights and tools that science provides to address this change. She would continue to foster Minnesota as a national clean energy leader by championing clean energy initiatives and the sustainable, well-paying, green jobs they produce for Minnesotans. And Liz would fight for other priority, common sense goals, like gun safety and equity in our criminal justice system.
The bottom line is that Liz has the experience, integrity and foresight to help lead our state into the post-pandemic era. We can count on her to work hard for better health care, smarter transportation and the clean energy infrastructure we need to remain a first class, cutting edge state.
Jack G. Conrad
Eagan
