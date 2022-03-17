I’m energized to support Rep. Liz Reyer’s campaign for the new House District 52A. She’s a committed and hard-working legislator who connects deeply with the people she serves. Not only does she magnify the voices of her community, she empowers us all to be more civically engaged. And she gets results. Reyer brought forward critical legislation that addresses homelessness, extends rights of employees with disabilities, and broadens access to health care.
And most important to me and my family, she understands that racial and intersectional equity must be key considerations in every policy if we are to honor the full cultural fabric of our communities and avoid creating unjust differences across them. And just as Reyer is thoughtful and deliberate about harnessing the strengths of our diversity, she has worked to protect our state’s natural wonders and ensure we all share in this common good. Whether she’s fighting for the homeless or against climate change, for education and better infrastructure or to protect public health, Reyer is a strong and principled voice for equity and action.
My family arrived as part of the first wave of Hmong refugees and today I am a proud Bush Fellow, racial justice advocate, and father of two powerful girls. I know firsthand the importance of good representation, the kind that Reyer offers, for a democratic and just society. Please get to know her authentic and courageous leadership, and then support her in every way possible.
