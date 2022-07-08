As Eagan precinct leaders, we are excited to support the DFL endorsed candidate, Rep. Liz Reyer, for State House in the DFL primary. Liz is running in her newly redrawn district, which happens every 10 years. In our particular precinct, Liz represented us last term, so we know from personal experience her exceptional communications, productivity, and effectiveness as a legislator.
Liz thrives on interaction with her constituents and colleagues. She has ongoing communications with her constituents through newsletters, social media, and her high levels of participation at community events. Examples include Liz’s unexpected presentation at the DFL Environmental Caucus which we just happened to attend, as well as her ongoing participation in support of social causes such as reproductive and women’s rights.
Liz successfully advanced key legislation. She was sought out by leadership from multiple committees to carry key legislative initiatives. Bills she chief authored were included in eight omnibus bills; 14 of which were passed in 2021-22. She readily won the DFL endorsement on the second ballot because of her detailed grasp of so many DFL issues along with proposed legislative solutions to move our agenda forward.
Liz’s past experience as a business leader and coach showed during her first term in office. We encourage DFL voters to Google her past work as a Star Tribune columnist showing her persuasive communication skills. During Liz’s first term, she worked in a bipartisan way, garnering the respect and endorsement of many legislative colleagues.
We need activists in the Legislature to drive proposals for social, economic and racial justice. Liz is a strong proponent of the environment including clean energy and water quality. She also supports expanded health care, education and housing initiatives. In Liz’s words, “Our zip code, race, or economic position should never prevent us from living long, healthy lives.”
Early voting has already started at Eagan and Burnsville city halls. We encourage DFLers to vote early. We are lucky to have Liz as a House representative. Let’s make sure she continues in this role for many years to come.
