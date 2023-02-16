In response to Mr. Rohrenbach’s letter (“Separation of church and state,” Feb. 3), I find it necessary to mention that this separation was first intended to protect religious groups from the state and not the other way around (source: Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom authored by Thomas Jefferson). And as Mr. Rohrenbach’s comments relate to abortion, the pro-life argument can easily be made from a purely secular perspective. Follow the science as it clearly tells us that human life begins at conception (source: Charlotte Lozier Institute: the Voyage of Life). Natural law informs us that the intentional termination of an innocent human life is always wrong. If we live in a society where we can begin to justify marginalizing certain groups of people simply based on what other groups of individuals subjectively believe, even if it is the majority opinion, this should give us all pause. Consider replacing the word “abortion” with terms like “slavery,” “the Holocaust” or “human trafficking” and ask yourself if we can still view abortion as a private issue that is subject to one’s own personal beliefs to inform public policy. That said, I would be doing this subject an injustice if I failed to also acknowledge the reality that the choice to abort is often made under very difficult circumstances, some of which many of us could never fathom. And it needs to be mentioned that the expectant parents involved in these situations deserve our utmost warmth, compassion and support. There can be a “both/and” outcome to any pregnancy that respects that dignity of mother and child as even the worst circumstances can never justify the intentional killing of an innocent human life. Nowhere else in our society would this be OK (ex: abusing a child outside of the womb who presents significant challenges) and neither should it be with the unborn among us. Actions like abortion and those listed above are always objectively wrong no matter how much we try to explain them away or label them as “rights” or “freedoms.” May we all recognize this no matter our creed.
