Republican ads have criticized President Joe Biden and Democrats for having policies that have caused high inflation. They suggest that Republicans will stop the policies and bring inflation down. They don’t tell you how they will accomplish this, because they can’t.
First, if Democrats are causing inflation in the U.S., they must also be responsible for high inflation everywhere. For example, inflation in Italy is 8.9%, in the UK 9.9%, in Austria 10.5%, in Sweden 10.8%, in Russia, 13.7%, in Hungary 20%, and in Turkey 83.4%. Inflation in the U.S. is a comparatively small 8.2%.
The claims by Republican candidates, like Scott Jensen and Tyler Kistner, are really just inflated accusations. Inflation in the U.S., and around the world, is being caused by the COVID pandemic and its effects on economies, and by the war in Ukraine, that has affected energy and supply problems.
Did you receive a check from the government during COVID? Did you receive a PPP loan (aka grant) during COVID? Those who are angry about inflation, should give back that money. Did you receive a tax cut under former President Trump? Those who are angry about inflation, should give back that money.
The Democrats enacted fiscal policies during COVID that saved people, and our country, from economic collapse. Inflation is a consequence of that effort to preserve the economy. Democrats have already started addressing it, with the Inflation Reduction Act, by increasing supplies of oil, and by solving supply chain issues. What have Republicans done? What have Republicans proposed? The usual — nothing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.