I must respond to Ronald Goldser’s question, “What are Republicans for?” (Feb. 4 letter).
After 34 years in the red state of Arizona, I moved back to Minnesota in 2017, and I’m glad to be back. For the most part, Republicans are a one-trick pony. Their election year mantra is always “lower taxes.” While they’re correct in identifying Democrats as “tax and spenders,” which makes sense to me because to spend you need income, they are guilty of “spend and charge.” Take a look at what happened to our national debt under their hero Ronald Reagan, G.W. Bush (who almost crashed our economy), and the con man who’s currently wagging their dog. I can’t bear to say his name.
There were much lower taxes in Arizona. There were also lousy roads; understaffed, underpaid, demoralized police and fire departments; way underpaid teachers; a population with a far lower educational level than here; abysmally high crime even compared to Minnesota: low wages, thanks to the right to work (for less) laws; poor health care compared to ours, especially if you lived in rural Arizona; parks, for the most part, that are little more than a swing set, a slide, and maybe a ballpark; and a standard of living few here would envy, no offense intended to those who choose to live in mobile homes (trailers) or modular homes (as I did for 21 years).
That’s what Republicans want: lower taxes with the belief that people will continue to be duped into believing the lie called “trickle-down economics” and, by so believing, thinking that they’re better off. Republicans say no to anything and everything proposed by anyone other than themselves.
While I’m on a fixed income and the cost of living and taxes in Minnesota are higher than what I had in Arizona, I’m glad to be back where Republicans are not in control of government and, because of it, my standard of living is far improved over what I had in Republican-controlled Arizona for 34 years.
Republicans want power — for me, an absolutely frightening thought because of what the Republican Party has become.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.