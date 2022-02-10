In his letter to the editor Ronald S. Goldser begs the question: “What are Republicans for?” While I won’t claim to speak for all Republicans, I will try tell him what this Republican is for. In short: I’m for a limited government.
Mr. Goldser asks about the Republican stand on topics such as lower unemployment, higher wages, COVID-19 vaccines, tests and masks, etc. I support all of these things. What I don’t support is the government getting involved in them, unless it means removing obstacles for success. If a place of business chooses to enforce a mandate, that is their choice. If someone chooses to go elsewhere because of that (or lack of) mandate, that is also a choice. We don’t need the government involvement.
He further asks “Do Republicans have solutions for inflation? For curing COVID-19? For solving increasing crime in our neighborhoods? For reducing the costs of housing, food, and gas?”
It’s pretty a much universally agreed upon fact that our current inflation issue (and by association housing, food, and gas costs) was created by government overreaction, however well intended, to the pandemic. And while I am certain we will probably never “cure” COVID-19, the greatest lifesaver has been the creation of three vaccines. These all came under the umbrella of “Operation Warp Speed,” a program that basically eliminated barriers that the government had in place that usually hindered this type of breakthrough.
We have a lot of laws to address crime. What we lack is the enforcement and prosecution of criminals. I absolutely agree with Mr. Goldser that the solutions to this issue is to vote. By that I mean to vote for people that will enforce our laws with a no excuses mandate.
It may appear that Republicans like myself lack solutions, but I believe that allowing people to solve their problems with limited government intervention is unto itself the best solution. Given a slate of options to any solution, I will take the one that has the least government involvement.
