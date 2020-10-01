To the editor:
This letter comes as an endorsement for the reelection of Tom Goodwin to the Apple Valley City Council. Tom is completing his 36th year representing our collective interests. He has been an instrumental part of Apple Valley’s growth from 25,000 to 53,000-plus citizens. You could say he is our elder statesman and caretaker.
After earning a bachelor of science degree in political science and a master of science in public administration, he has long ago earned his doctorate in public service. In addition, he has also volunteered 12 years in sun, rain, sleet and snow as a member of the Fort Snelling Rifle Squad.
Under his stewardship, the citizens of Apple Valley are privileged to be living with a level of goods and services that is the envy of most everyone. Among them are: exemplary administration, police and fire protection, street, sewer and water maintenance, 53 parks, 95 miles of trails, municipal cemetery, aquatic center, senior center, golf course, liquor operations and recreational programs.
All of this and more has been provided to our citizens at a per capita cost that is lower than our surrounding cities. We are truly blessed to be residents of a city that works. Please don’t fix it. Reelect Tom Goodwin for stability and experience during this trying time of the China virus.
Michael Garrison
Apple Valley
