To the editor:
Members of the Dakota Electric Association will soon be receiving ballots for choosing their representatives to serve on the board of directors. Please join me in voting for the incumbents up for re-election this year including Judy Kimmes, Ken Danner, and Clay Van De Bogart. The employees of Dakota Electric do a wonderful job providing highly reliable yet affordable electrical power and I’m honored to serve as a director for such a well-run utility along with my fellow board members. Capital credit payments to members are increasing and advanced smart meter technology is being deployed while we thoughtfully transition to a carbon-free future. Dakota Electric is proud to be the first utility to offer special rates for charging electric vehicles and helping to buy the first electric school bus in Minnesota that continues to serve students in Lakeville. We will all benefit from re-electing the incumbent directors and continuing the success of the Dakota Electric Association for all the members.
David Jones
Lakeville
