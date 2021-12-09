Quality community and economic development works for all. One would think that as a community grows, citizens would have to give up something. The Lakeville SnoTrackers snowmobile club has been in existence in Lakeville for 50-plus years. With 55 miles of snowmobile trails through the southern half of Lakeville, surrounding farmland and the new development along County Road 70 certainly changed the route of the trail, but the trail system still exists!
Thanks to the willingness of Lakeville Community and Economic Development Director David Olson, Parks and Recreation Director John Hennen, Dakota County Transportation staff and Greg Van Ochten vice president of project management with Scannell Properties allowing access to their property, the reroute of the trail system was completed just in time for the opening of snowmobile season on Dec. 1. SnoTrackers volunteers have placed new signage depicting the reroute. Snowmobile crossing locations along County Road 70 have changed due to the new medians installed on the road. Snowmobilers will need to cross at the red-light intersection of Jacquard Avenue and CR 70, as well as at the median opening at the intersection of CR 70 and 215th Street.
The enthusiasm of the various Lakeville city departments, Dakota County Transportation and Scannell Properties is driven by the economic impact that snowmobiling has on our community and the community involvement of our local snowmobile club. With two major snowmobile manufactures located in Minnesota the estimated economic impact of snowmobiling in Minnesota is $1 billion annually. One may think that the impact is greater up north, however, think about where the population exists. Locally, if we can impact a larger population of snowmobilers, more reason to maintain our local trail system. This year alone, Lakeville SnoTrackers will conduct Snowmobile Safety training that’s required at age 12, for 100-plus students ages 11 -15 years.
As the snow flies and people prepare for local rides, pick up a new 2022 Dakota county trail map and review the new trail changes. Also please visit and thank our trail map sponsors. We have several new landowners, and we want to do our part to show our appreciation for access to their property by staying on the trails they have so graciously allowed us access.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.