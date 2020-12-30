To the editor:

Why has public opinion and support for socialism increased so markedly in the past 10 years? No doubt Bernie Sanders continually beating its drum and the unabashed support from the mainstream media has had an influence.

However, I think the main reason for socialisms support is that socialism is not correctly understood by the American population at large. “Socialism” sounds nice and fair and friendly.

In reality:

Capitalism is the private ownership and private control of industry and property. (Note: Property includes one’s home, furniture, clothes, food, car, boat, fishing rod, etc.)

Socialism is the private ownership of industry and property but government control of industry and property by rule or law. Please note that private ownership is mute if the private owner has no control over his property. And, therefore, it is a small step from socialism to communism.

Communism is government ownership and control of all industry and property.

Thanks to the deteriorating public education system and the mainstream media in our country, I suspect very few Americans understand what socialism really is.

Diana Bratlie

Lakeville

