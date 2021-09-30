To the editor:
My family and friends are endorsing Cinta Schmitz for the Lakeville School Board.
Cinta is independent of the teacher’s union and a voice for parents and teachers who want the best learning environment for all students.
Cinta and her husband have multiracial school age children and she wants the very best for all of our children.
Parents have the duty to provide the best education for their children’s specific needs.
It is time we demand that our public-school investment is held accountable for every child’s ability to read and write and do mathematics at or above grade level!
The teacher’s union is failing our youth in the public schools because of their insistence on pushing an anti-American one-sided political worldview. We simply demand a return to a traditional education focused on actual education like true unbiased American history both the good and bad. Our children and grandchildren deserve the best education to prepare them for their future dream career.
It is time for our public schools to get back to actually teaching our children again. We all have to stand up for a better education for our youth. Eliminating the failed segregation attempts of the past and removing the BLM political agenda in the classrooms will help to retain more of our children in the public education system. Many families are opting out of this current failed public education system because of their negative biased political agendas. We need a return to the best unbiased education as the primary focus back in the classroom. We are proud to support and vote for Cinta.
Terry W. Branham
Lakeville
