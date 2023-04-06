Having good health care coverage is important to me. It allows me to live the life I want to live,
especially now that I’m retired. I was without any coverage for several years after my individual
plan was discontinued and I needed to find a plan that was affordable and gave me great coverage.
Fortunately, I found Medicare Advantage! I haven’t had my new plan for too long, but I am already
impressed with the new coverage I have. My out-of-pocket costs have been capped, which allows
me to keep more of my money in my pocket for everyday expenses.
My plan also gives me access to telehealth services if I can’t make it to see my doctor in person. All
these great benefits are available to me at low monthly copays that I can afford without financial
stress.
I am incredibly grateful that I joined over 30 million seniors around the country who enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a Medicare Advantage plan. Sadly, it may become more difficult for us to access our benefits soon. The Biden Administration has announced billions in proposed cuts to
Medicare Advantage for next year.
Seniors like me rely on their Medicare Advantage plans for access to quality health care. Now is not
the time to limit this access. I am asking of our congressional delegation to oppose these cuts and
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.