To the editor:

In response to the recent letter promoting Medicare Advantage: one might ask why such a letter sounding more like an advertisement appears in the newspaper. It seems there may be a financial or business reason to use the LTE section for free promotion, rather than pay for advertising. None the less a rebuttal is needed, and information at Axios, the Kaiser Family Foundation and Physicians for a National Health Program point out that Advantage plans have done nothing of what it promised to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Costs are higher, fraud is rampant, and seniors are being denied care. The fraudulent billing practice of up coding that is happening with Advantage plans is overcharging and bankrupting the Medicare trust fund. As seniors know once enrolled in an Advantage Plan there is no turning back to receive the full benefits of traditional Medicare.

