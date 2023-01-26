In response to the recent letter promoting Medicare Advantage: one might ask why such a letter sounding more like an advertisement appears in the newspaper. It seems there may be a financial or business reason to use the LTE section for free promotion, rather than pay for advertising. None the less a rebuttal is needed, and information at Axios, the Kaiser Family Foundation and Physicians for a National Health Program point out that Advantage plans have done nothing of what it promised to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Costs are higher, fraud is rampant, and seniors are being denied care. The fraudulent billing practice of up coding that is happening with Advantage plans is overcharging and bankrupting the Medicare trust fund. As seniors know once enrolled in an Advantage Plan there is no turning back to receive the full benefits of traditional Medicare.
How many of us looked forward to qualifying for Medicare during our working lives? Advantage plans are the path to ending this long standing public program and forcing us to continue to be chained to insurance companies after we retire. We would be better to continue to improve and expand Medicare as we have with first steps to negotiate drug prices and cap insulin costs. Our collective voices calling on Congress could make this happen. Please visit the Health Care for All Minnesota website to learn more about Medicare For All and about how to protect our current Medicare system from becoming a private product offered by insurance companies.
