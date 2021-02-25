To the editor:
With the introduction of House File 131 and Senate File 13, Minnesota Republicans are again advocating to widen the individual rights of gun owners at the expense of public safety. Never mind the gaping loophole in current state law that makes it easy for restricted purchasers to connect with private sellers to avoid a criminal background check, or that 78% of gun violence is due to suicide, not homicide. No, rather than solving these issues, Republicans would rather focus on making Minnesota a Stand Your Ground state — or, as some would call it, “shoot first; ask questions later.” Such a law would only create a whole new set of problems.
At first glance, Stand Your Ground sounds almost reasonable. Why should you have to retreat to safety if someone enters your home or car unlawfully? Why can’t you shoot if feel your life is threatened, even if you have a way to escape? The answer is simple: emotions cloud judgment, and handling a gun requires a clear head. Feeling that your life is threatened and actually being threatened are two different things, and theft should never result in a death sentence. For example, rather than shooting at a 3 a.m. intruder, you retreat and learn that it’s actually your college student coming home for a surprise visit. It’s easy to misinterpret others’ words and actions. Without the duty to retreat, we could be acting on impulse, causing us to make a rash, irreversible decision. In short, the duty to retreat protects us all.
Our society is in a state of great social change and emotional upheaval. Trust among groups of different backgrounds and beliefs is lower than ever, and political differences are leading to violence. People are frightened, buying guns at an alarming rate, often without getting the proper training. There are simply too many ways that this type of law can go wrong – and has gone wrong in other states. The use of deadly force requires more oversight and accountability, not less. Please contact legislators and let them know that a Stand Your Ground law is not welcome in Minnesota.
Jo Haugen
Eagan
