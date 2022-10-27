To the editor:

I strongly believe in the importance of voting. Although, I am not one to desire a political sign placed in my front yard. Perhaps it is a “Minnesota Nice” thing, I don’t want to offend any neighbors by taking a political stance. All that changed when Erin Preese decided to run for state representative. I broke with my own tradition of never posting political signs, to seek out how I could host a sign in support of Erin Preese.

Load comments