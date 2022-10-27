I strongly believe in the importance of voting. Although, I am not one to desire a political sign placed in my front yard. Perhaps it is a “Minnesota Nice” thing, I don’t want to offend any neighbors by taking a political stance. All that changed when Erin Preese decided to run for state representative. I broke with my own tradition of never posting political signs, to seek out how I could host a sign in support of Erin Preese.
As a fellow educator in the Lakeville Area Public Schools, I have witnessed first-hand Erin Preese’s commitment to her students, her work, and our community at large.
I trust Erin’s leadership. She is quick to listen and seeks to understand. For National Night Out, she took the time to swing by our street and greet the neighbors. She looks forward to these community events as a way to meet and greet people, but also to hear what concerns people have.
Erin has earned my vote because I know she will work tirelessly to advocate for our students and work to get education better funded. She will fight for increased mental health support for our students, and will take time to listen to what our community is saying.
In a time when politics has become so polarized, I appreciate that Erin represents people not politics. She recognizes the integral role our local police department has in serving our community. Erin supports funding police to ensure they have the resources they need to best serve our residents.
I am thankful for citizens like Erin Preese who are passionate about issues to the extent that they are willing to advocate, and offer innovative solutions to many of the issues we face today and represent our community on the state level.
