To the editor:
A good education is the foundation for everything that can happen in our individual lives and our community. Children who learn to be informed, critical thinkers become the adults who stay informed, ask critical questions, and are not duped by charlatans and con men – they become adults who think for themselves. If Lakeville wants to live up to the motto “Positioned to Thrive,” then strong, unrelenting support for education is critical. Our system of education includes what parents do and say at home, but for many families, what happens in the classroom is of critical importance. We need a school education system that provides teachers and students with the resources that they need, and these resources should not be funded by local tax levies that are susceptible to narrow, and short-term thinking, but by a strong state-level program that provides adequate resources for every citizen of Minnesota.
Lakeville residents deserve someone who represents them in House District 58A in this regard, and that person is Erin Preese. She’s a passionate teacher who is in the education trenches every day, both in the classroom and at home with her two children. She’ll represent our children, and our teachers. Erin’s perspective and knowledge is even more critical as students, parents, teachers and support staff continue to navigate safe education during this pandemic. On Nov. 3, we have an opportunity to position Erin as our representative for a strong, well-funded education system that will keep Lakeville “positioned to thrive.”
Mike Stoecklein
Lakeville
