To the editor:
It’s my honor to support and endorse Erin Preese for Minnesota House District 57B.
Our community needs a leader dedicated and committed to high quality education. As a parent and educator in District 194, Erin is intimately aware of the resources and support needed for our school children. Students deserve a representative who will work hard to get public education fully funded at the state level. As a friend, I am confident that Erin will be a tireless advocate for providing resources needed for the educational and mental health of our students. More precisely, she’ll support programs that will expand the tax credit for child care costs.
Our community needs a leader who will represent and listen to all residents in District 57. I’ve witnessed Erin – at Meet the Candidate sessions or door knocking in the community – engage with residents about issues that are of value to them.
She understands the importance of funding police to ensure they have the resources they need to serve their communities, while also expanding our public safety system to include mental health professionals and social workers to respond to people in crisis.
Erin is a champion in keeping everyone safe from gun violence by supporting measures to prevent gun violence. Like so many Minnesotans, she supports efforts like reinstating the assault weapons ban, safe storage laws that will keep children and teens from accessing firearms, requiring background checks on all gun sales and raising the minimum age to buy a long gun to 21.
Our community needs a leader like Erin Preese who will not only listen to residents but will give voice to them. Erin believes we should be able to have conversations with our neighbors so we may find common ground to build common sense solutions.
Please join me in voting for Erin Preese on Nov. 8!
Lori Wilson
Lakeville
