We are living in volatile, complex, and uncertain times that call for a new kind of leadership. We need people who will act decisively when appropriate, but who will listen compassionately most of the time. Erin Preese is such a leader and I wholeheartedly recommend that she get District 57B residents’ votes for state representative.
I have often heard her say she is “reaching out to people across the political spectrum ... and some of the conversations are hard and that’s OK.” By listening in those discussions she is “finding that at the end there is almost always something that we agree on.” This patience and empathy is critical to reduce the volatility and work collaboratively to address the issues affecting the state. I’ve joined her knocking on doors across the district, finding common values and ideals, leading to agreement on policies that move us toward those ideals.
Minnesota is fortunate to have a large budget surplus this year. Erin will be wise with our money, balancing one time spending, tax rebates, and long-term tax reform. In this she’ll prioritize ensuring that the state lives up to its obligations to fund primary education.
Erin has proven that she is willing to address complex issues. She has been a champion for gun safety issues while preserving the right to own firearms. Our district deserves this level of thoughtfulness.
The pandemic has brought enormous challenges to our primary education system, removing support structures and slowing learning for many of our students. Erin’s first hand experience as a classroom teacher will help guide policies that reduce the learning gaps. We are still discovering the best ways to close those gaps, and Erin’s adaptability can guide us through the twists and turns as we discover what works for each student.
For all of these reasons, and many more, I ask District 57B residents to please vote for Erin Preese to be our next state legislator.
