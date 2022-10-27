Erin Preese is a neighbor and friend of ours that we’ve known more than 10 years. We’ve watched her raise her beautiful daughters and teach them to be well-mannered and generous people. We’ve had the privilege of having them over for dinner where we’ve played games and roasted hot dogs. Through the time we’ve spent together, we’ve gotten to see first-hand how Erin’s taught her family to share a strong value system.
An example of this value system that impresses us most is how she’s taught her daughters to manage their money. Each of them has three containers: one for savings, one for personal spending, and one for charity. Alongside her daughters, Erin’s worked to support St. Anne’s Place of Haven Housing, a nonprofit emergency family shelter in North Minneapolis. She and her children donate to the shelter and buy Christmas gifts every year for the children living there.
Erin is also a teacher with a master’s degree employed by the Lakeville school district. She’s a fantastic teacher and contributor to the Lakeville community, and we’re lucky to have someone with her level of devotion and dedication who’s excited to share those values at the state Capitol. She’s setting an excellent example for everyone to follow.
Because of Erin’s strong value system and her ability to teach others, she makes a fantastic candidate for Lakeville’s state representative. She is a great mother and teacher, and she possesses the kind of honesty and integrity that sets her apart from other candidates.
We need more people in our government who have an unfaltering moral code and are always willing to listen, communicate, and advocate for our district’s needs.
This November, we feel honored to vote for somebody we look up to such as Erin Preese.
