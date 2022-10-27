To the editor:

Erin Preese is a neighbor and friend of ours that we’ve known more than 10 years. We’ve watched her raise her beautiful daughters and teach them to be well-mannered and generous people. We’ve had the privilege of having them over for dinner where we’ve played games and roasted hot dogs. Through the time we’ve spent together, we’ve gotten to see first-hand how Erin’s taught her family to share a strong value system.

