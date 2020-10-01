To the editor:
A person’s character is given two opportunities when they face challenges: They may take ownership, shine through and work to find a solution, or they may deflect, deny responsibility and blame others. I have had the privilege of working as a teacher with Erin Preese for the past three years, and her character has proven that she is the type of leader Lakeville and House District 58A needs.
Erin’s work as a teacher of English Language Learners has always amazed me. Students come to her with little to no English experience and sometimes with trauma. Erin works tirelessly with these students to ensure they progress in their use of English while creating an environment in which they feel safe and able to learn. When a student’s family needed books to read when we transitioned to distance learning, Erin organized a book drive to make sure they had books to help them learn. She never ceases to amaze me in her ability to get things done, and I am proud to support her to be state representative in the race for House District 58A.
Levi Kimmet
Bloomington
