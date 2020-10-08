To the editor:
We are living in volatile, complex, and uncertain times that call for a new kind of leadership. We need people who will act decisively when appropriate, but who will listen compassionately most of the time. Erin Preese is such a leader and I wholeheartedly recommend that she get District 58A residents’ vote for state representative.
As she said in the recent candidate forum, she is “reaching out to people across the political spectrum ... and some of the conversations are hard and that’s OK.” By listening in those discussions she is “finding that at the end of there is almost always something that we agree on.” This patience and empathy is critical to reduce the volatility and work collaboratively to address the issues affecting the state.
The pandemic has thrown much uncertainty into the state’s finances. Erin will be wise with our money, though recognizing that the dramatic decrease in state income will almost certainly require dipping into our reserve fund.
Erin has proven that she is willing to address complex issues. She has been a champion for gun safety issues while preserving the right to own firearms. Our district deserves this level of thoughtfulness.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the best plans of our educators, like Erin. The data on the best protocols are ambiguous, at best. Responding to ambiguity requires adaptability. As an ESL teacher, Erin has one of the more challenging subjects to teach remotely. But she is persevering and figuring it out.
For all of these reasons, and many more, District 58A residents should vote for Erin Preese to be their next state legislator.
Brian Cohn
Lakeville
