To the editor:
When I first met Erin Preese several years ago, I went to the Minnesota Capitol with a few Lakeville friends to help express support for common sense gun laws in Minnesota. Erin brought along her two little girls, one was in a stroller. Erin impressed me right away as not just as a mom who demands action, but as a Minnesotan who really cares about having a safe environment at school, home and when hunting. Erin is the daughter of a hunter, and she doesn’t want to take away the ability for people who wish to hunt to do so safely. What she does want, what I want, and what almost 90 percent of Minnesotans want common sense laws that close dangerous (and unnecessary loop holes) that currently permit unsafe conditions to persist. The Minnesota House (where Erin is running for a seat) narrowly passed a bill early in 2020 that would address these loopholes. The bill is stalled in the Minnesota Senate, unlikely to pass. We need Erin to continue to represent Lakeville residents on this issue. Whether one votes early, absentee ballot or in-person on Nov. 3, I hope people will consider voting for Erin Preese: a mom who demands action, a teacher who cares about kids and a persistent force for change.
Peg Stoecklein
Lakeville
