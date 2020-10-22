To the editor:
Safety is utmost in the minds of Minnesotans in 2020. Between the pandemic, the protests and shootings there is great uncertainty. We want our children, our care providers and police to be as safe as possible. Two things that can make children safer and the police job easier are two common sense firearms laws. Background checks would keep firearms out the hands of those who shouldn’t have them. Just like a credit check verifies someone is capable of handling a mortgage, so a background check would makes sure someone can own a firearm safely. Second, alert laws would give family and friends an opportunity to save the life of a gun owner and those around him. This temporary measure would give the gun owner a chance to reflect before taking his own life and the lives of those around him. Did you know that 80% of suicides are with firearms? Most of those are young men in the prime of their lives. Other forms of sucide are not as successful and those surviors never attempt again. With a firearm there is no second chance. Senate District 56 candidate Lindsey Port is our person for the Minnesota Senate who can help keep our children and others safe.
Jane Odgers
Princeton
Minnesota Moms Demand Action
