To the editor:
Every election is about the future. As a retired person, I may not have as much future left as others do, but the future — our collective future, not my own particular future — is what I’m concerned about. In the Senate District 56 race, I’m with Lindsey Port. Lindsey will fight for the kind of future I believe will be best for our district and for Minnesota.
Public education is one of the places our future comes from. Parents and teachers know this. As the mother of two school-age children, Lindsey understands the importance of supporting our public schools and will fight to have them fully funded by the state, helping to level the field between zip codes and better preparing graduates to enter the workforce and contribute to our economy. Lindsey is endorsed by Education Minnesota.
The environment is where we, our kids, and our grandkids live in the future. We need legislators who deeply appreciate that there is no Planet B and will commit to protecting the planet we have. Lindsey will protect the natural resources Minnesota is blessed with, and will not kick the climate can down the road. Lindsey is endorsed by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.
Sooner or later, the need for good health care is in everyone’s future. Who would deny care to someone in need? But that’s what our current health care system in effect does. To make progress toward more widely accessible and affordable health care, Lindsey supports the creation of an option: Allow Minnesotans and small businesses the choice to buy into MinnesotaCare. We don’t have to have the disparities currently seen in health care and health outcomes. Lindsey is endorsed by the Minnesota Nurses Association.
These are the main reasons why I support Lindsey Port for state senator. But they boil down to this: She’s the one who will help us get to a better future for us all.
JIM KAUFMANN
Burnsville
