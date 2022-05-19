At last, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 594 in Eagan will be handing out poppies at the Eagan Sam’s Club on Denmark Avenue in honor of Memorial Day. The event will be happening on the weekend before Memorial Day from May 20-22. Due to the pandemic this will be the first time the Unit has been able to distribute poppies in three years.
Poppies are handed out in remembrance of the Poppies of Flanders Field and the fallen during WWI. Excited to be back, they will be out in front of Sam’s Club from Friday through Sunday. The hours will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The poppies are free to all, though donations are encouraged.
Funds raised are used to support Every Third Saturday, the warehouse in Minneapolis which serves homeless and underserved veterans and the Hastings Veterans Domicile. Every Third Saturday will use the funds to replenish their shelves of clothing and toiletry supplies needed for the next several months. The funds earmarked for the Domicile will be used for the purchase of new recreational furniture for the 128 veterans who live there.
This year as a collaborative effort Legion members of the Daniel R. Olson Post 594 will be assisting the Unit members at the Poppy Drive. All are encouraged to come and get your poppy in memory of our fallen soldiers.
