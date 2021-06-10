To the editor:
Recently my wife, our daughter and I each received a notice in the mail from the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service. The envelope indicated that the postage and fees were paid by the IRS. Our first reaction was, “What did we do that the IRS is contacting us?”
The message inside was a letter (one side English, the other Spanish) from President Biden touting his American Rescue Plan and reminding us of government generosity in the issuance of the first direct payment of $600 and the March 11 $1,400 payment to each of us, and then he put in a plug for the Affordable Care Act. He reminded us of his promise that help was on the way when he took office and then boasted he made good on that promise with the American Rescue Plan.
If it is not illegal to use IRS franking privileges for political mailing purposes, I, consider it unethical and deceptive. Perhaps he plans to recycle the letter when he runs for re-election. But to us it looked as if he was starting early.
CHUCK ERICKSON
Burnsville
