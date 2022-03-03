I am a high school student, and the number of students who don’t wear masks, even though it’s required, is astonishing. Even worse is the number of students who do “wear” their masks under their noses or even just over their chins.
The current requirement in District 191 schools applies to all visitors, staff, and students 3 years of age and older. Exemptions are made for people’s medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities. I can say with certainty that a majority of my peers not wearing masks do not fall into any of these categories. Frankly, it frightens me, the number of students not meeting the requirement. Any one of those people could be unknowingly spreading COVID-19 throughout the entire building.
In fact, I do not think I have ever been in a class where everyone was present. This could be blamed on students skipping class, but often, it will be students who I know are not the type to just skip a class for the fun of it. It’s gotten to the point that most teachers don’t even ask kids to wear their masks anymore. And, some of those teachers do not even wear their masks correctly!
There is no form of enforcement for not wearing your mask correctly, which makes students feel like they do not have to wear them. And now, with plans to remove the mask mandate, I truly fear for the health and well-being of my peers and myself. Emails are regularly sent home saying that “someone in the building” has tested positive, not to mention all the people who test positive and do not report it to the school. Now, I realize that a lot of people my age do not read the newspaper, but hopefully their parents do, and I would like to ask those parents to just remind their children to please, wear their masks.
