To the editor:
I first heard the name Robert Bierman on a voicemail message he left me in 2018 when he initially decided to run for office. He was calling a list of folks who had been involved in Senate District 57 DFL efforts to engage the community; he said he wanted to get to know me and to learn about what drives me to be involved. So I called him back and we talked 30 minutes that night, and my two biggest takeaways from that first conversation were: Robert was actually listening to my story, and he has a genuine desire to work hard for our community.
Since that first phone call I’ve had many opportunities to connect with Representative Bierman and he continues to impress me. He’s able to use his experiences as a small business owner, a parent, and an athlete to easily find common ground with his colleagues at the Capitol regardless of political party. To me Robert Bierman embodies all the best qualities of a state representative: he’s knowledgeable about the specific needs of our community, he’s eager to learn new things from new people, and you can actually get him on the phone to have a real conversation. That’s what matters to me, I hope House District 57A residents take the time to give him a call and get to know him as well.
Hillary Lamberty
Apple Valley
