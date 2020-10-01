To the editor:
We have gotten to know Roz Peterson and have been impressed by her qualifications, experience and approach to important issues. She is a gifted, solution-oriented public servant as well as being a friendly and well-respected person.
Roz has been a business owner, a member of the ISD 194 School Board, a leader in the local Chamber of Commerce and a four-year member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. She brings to this election the rare combination of experience in business and government.
Her calm and positive attitude toward problem solving won wide respect from colleagues and constituents. Sending Roz back to the House will reduce gridlock and increase our chances of positive solutions for the many challenges that we face as a community. We have decided to support Roz Peterson for election in House District 56B and ask you to join us in voting for her.
DAN and MARY McELROY
Burnsville
