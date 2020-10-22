To the editor:

Over the years, I’ve volunteered on various campaigns but I’ve never had such enjoyable experiences as volunteering for Mayor Elizabeth Kautz. Elizabeth Kautz has a way about her so that people can relate to her: She can talk with a person and make her or him feel like he or she is the only person that matters to her that very moment. A person who says “hello” to Elizabeth Kautz may want to share an opinion on any issue and Elizabeth will listen. I will vote to re-elect Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and urge all voters who love Burnsville to do the same.

 

ANDREA M. ERICKSON

Burnsville

Load comments