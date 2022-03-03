Over the past five days I have stood in awe and admiration for the people of Ukraine. They are, and should be, an inspiration to all who seek to live free … free of persecution and to raise their families in their cultures and beliefs.
They remind me of what “we” as Americans stand for … or as I now fear, used to.
As I have reflected over the past few days, I fear, we as Americans, sadly have lost our way. We seem to have lost sight of “who” we are and what we “stand” for. The political rhetoric has become so divisive and we are so busy pointing fingers and laying blame to score political points, it has driven a wedge so great, that “we” may not survive such a test as Ukraine is so heroically facing now.
We have become so self absorbed in our day-to-day lives of instant gratification and political correctness that we can’t see what we are throwing away.
I would like to believe we would once again stand shoulder to shoulder no matter background, ethnicity, gender or politics and come together like we did after 9-11. It is sad that it takes situations like 9-11 and Ukraine to remind us of the cost of “freedom” and there is cost to be free ... a cost that so many have already paid the ultimate price for what they believe. There is a saying, “You have to lose something to know its true value.” I pray that “we” don’t have to.
God bless the Ukrainians for reminding “us” what patriotism is and what freedom means. Let us stand together ... shoulder to shoulder ... who “all” hold this dream called “freedom.”
