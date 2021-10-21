To the editor:
I ask Lakeville residents to vote “yes” for the city of Lakeville’s parks referendum. I was on the Parks and Recreation committee during the 1994 referendum. At that time playgrounds were a big item. Running and biking were done by a dedicated group of users who shared the less traveled roads with a few cars. Now the world has changed and Lakeville citizens are demanding changes in recreational facilities. The Parks and Recreation committee and the City Council have spent months planning for changes to address the wishes of the citizens.
The number of improvements planned is quite a list. Residents can go to the city website to get the full list.
Those who are walkers, runners, or bikers will have safer trails to use. Those who have small children will like the new splash pad and playgrounds. Those who have school-age children will use the athletic fields, ice rink, and baseball fields. Those who are young adults will have volleyball courts basketball courts, ball fields, and the arts center. Older adults and parents will enjoy the new buildings with space to use for weddings and birthday parties.
All the major parks will get updates with some new buildings and restrooms. For many years, the city has done citizen surveys and the park system is one of the major reasons that people move to Lakeville and stay in Lakeville (I moved to Lakeville in 1972 and am in my second Lakeville house). This referendum will ensure that this gem of a park system remains a citizen magnet.
Gerry Grenz
Lakeville
